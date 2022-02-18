Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 117 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 117 ($1.58). 15 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 83,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.82 ($1.58).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.46) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 107.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £97.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25.

In other Ten Lifestyle Group news, insider Bruce Weatherill purchased 105,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £122,333.60 ($165,539.38).

About Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.