Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,750,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.51% of Terex worth $73,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Terex by 30.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Terex from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $42.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.27. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.