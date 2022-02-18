The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $29.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

SKIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $434,000. Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. 1,174,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,686. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $30.17.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

