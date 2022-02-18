The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 14.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

BKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

BKE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,984. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.04. Buckle has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.40 million. Buckle had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 51.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Buckle will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Buckle by 8,941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Buckle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

