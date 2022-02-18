The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Decreased by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after buying an additional 2,285,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,838,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,298 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $738,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.21. 106,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,121,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $60.64 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $4,047,313.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock worth $57,568,009. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

