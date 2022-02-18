The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Short Interest Down 18.9% in January

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The China Fund by 25.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The China Fund by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

Shares of CHN traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.83. 35,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,561. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average is $24.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from The China Fund’s previous annual dividend of $0.15.

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies and other entities with significant assets, investments, production activities, trading or other business interests in China, or which derive a significant part of their revenue from China.

