The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
GEO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $801.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,051 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
The GEO Group Company Profile
The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.
