The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

GEO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,684. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $801.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $557.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 172,787 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 794,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,051 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services, GEO Care, International Services, and Facility Construction and Design.

