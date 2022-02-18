The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $138.33 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $111.59 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.83.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.