The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,707,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LSXMK shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.18.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

