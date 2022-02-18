The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,232 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amundi bought a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $249,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.6% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 40.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $152,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $691,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,002 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,668 in the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $70.96 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.77 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.86.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $975.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

