The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 8.2% of Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $22,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 802.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 38,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,543,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 71.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,592,000 after purchasing an additional 258,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 25.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,945 shares of company stock valued at $90,720,392 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $160.64. 154,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $388.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.75.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

