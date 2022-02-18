The Sandbox Price Hits $3.58 on Top Exchanges (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00008971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and approximately $858.28 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00066683 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005824 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.78 or 0.00337509 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,944,772 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

