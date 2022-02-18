THEKEY (TKY) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. THEKEY has a total market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $26,943.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

