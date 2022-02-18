TheStreet Downgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to C

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.63.
Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.
