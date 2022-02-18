TheStreet Downgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to C

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.57 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 47.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Friedman Industries by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.