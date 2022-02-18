Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,998 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.49.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

