Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $113,766,000 after buying an additional 284,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.53. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.50 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total transaction of $483,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,059 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,319. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

