Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 349 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $135.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.05. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.50 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

