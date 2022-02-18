Tiger Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tiger Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 0.5% of Tiger Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tiger Management L.L.C.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SEA by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,663 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 72,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $131.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $119.41 and a 1 year high of $372.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on SEA from $427.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SEA from $420.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

