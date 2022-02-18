Titus Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 123,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.74 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Pan American Silver Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

