TokenClub Trading Down 6.5% Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, TokenClub has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and $1.03 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub (CRYPTO:TCT) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official message board is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

