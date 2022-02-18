Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.75

Shares of Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.75 and last traded at $61.05, with a volume of 17117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

