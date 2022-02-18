Toroso Investments LLC Has $3.11 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $223.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.38 and a 200-day moving average of $226.74. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

