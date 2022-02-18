Toroso Investments LLC Raises Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nordstrom worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 5,037.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,237,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after buying an additional 1,280,070 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,489,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

NYSE:JWN opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 533.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

