TownSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,744,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 29.5% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,129,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $266.15 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.21%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

