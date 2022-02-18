TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 3,691 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $137.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.56. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.57.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

