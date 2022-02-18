TownSquare Capital LLC Has $7.01 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 51.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103,553 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,552,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,244,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,735 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE USB opened at $57.54 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $85.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Barclays cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

