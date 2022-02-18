TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 15.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Autohome by 228.9% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Autohome by 13.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 671.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 61.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 156,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,324,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 11.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATHM opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.20. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $139.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.97.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. Autohome had a net margin of 37.84% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA cut their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

