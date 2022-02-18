TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

CPRT stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average is $142.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

