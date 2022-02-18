TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $327.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.28, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $51.86 and a 1-year high of $83.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

