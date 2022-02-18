Traders Purchase Large Volume of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:XES)

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,747 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,110% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA XES opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $68.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. New Century Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

