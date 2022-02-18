TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) is Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,419,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. TransAlta accounts for 1.5% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 13.07% of TransAlta worth $373,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 523,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 258,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TransAlta by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 953,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after buying an additional 190,267 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransAlta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 104,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,117. TransAlta Co. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.29%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

