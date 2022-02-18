Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Gary J. Haseley Purchases 1,305 Shares

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TRNS stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Transcat by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

