Treat DAO Achieves Market Cap of $4.58 Million (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, Treat DAO has traded flat against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Treat DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,813.33 or 0.06978667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,109.03 or 0.99493208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00051788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

