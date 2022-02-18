Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.95 billion-$4.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.96 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,370. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. Trimble has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $96.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,278. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 701,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,176,000 after purchasing an additional 37,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after purchasing an additional 160,495 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Trimble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 446,315 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Trimble by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

