Triumph Capital Management Purchases New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $133.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $139.44. The stock has a market cap of $257.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.