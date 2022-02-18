Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 121.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,184 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $29,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,615,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after acquiring an additional 421,470 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,200,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1,688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 209,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 198,168 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,446,872. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.87 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

