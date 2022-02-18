Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 102.84% from the stock’s current price.

TCNNF has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trulieve Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $24.65 on Friday. Trulieve Cannabis has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $53.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13).

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. engages in the provision of medical cannabis products and services. It cultivates and produces its products in-house and distributes to its branded stores, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. The company was founded on September 17, 1940 and is headquartered in Quincy, FL.

