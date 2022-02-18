Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.40. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,168 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

