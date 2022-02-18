Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.40. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $3.41, with a volume of 1,168 shares traded.
Several research firms recently weighed in on TKC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile (NYSE:TKC)
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
