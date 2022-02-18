Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $6.25. Tuya shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 8,528 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tuya by 2,428.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143,367 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd bought a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $1,750,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Tuya during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tuya by 889.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 686,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 617,132 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

