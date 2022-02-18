Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) is Stony Point Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Stony Point Capital LLC grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 6.3% of Stony Point Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stony Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $23,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $995,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,469 shares of company stock worth $12,557,517 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TWLO traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.79. 57,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,156,808. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.63 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.21.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.64.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

