Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,674,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $299.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $289.23 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.43.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

