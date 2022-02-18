Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 533,415 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 533,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Twinbeech Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Coty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after buying an additional 3,745,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,750,000 after buying an additional 301,809 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,884,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,003,000 after buying an additional 2,150,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after buying an additional 10,639,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Coty by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after buying an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.57 and a beta of 2.54.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COTY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

