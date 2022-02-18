Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $3.94 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waters by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 70,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT opened at $314.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $258.91 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

