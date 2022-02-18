Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $4.48 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $204.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -745.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.22.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

