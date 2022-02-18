Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 45,584 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Twinbeech Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 45,584 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 7.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

