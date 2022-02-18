Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $103,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,585,000. Price Michael F grew its stake in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price Michael F now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kohl’s by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after acquiring an additional 249,484 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.91. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

