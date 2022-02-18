Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 405.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Stryker worth $65,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 128,162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Stryker by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 456,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $118,537,000 after purchasing an additional 31,601 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Stryker by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 241,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $63,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stryker by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,409,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of SYK opened at $251.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $227.84 and a one year high of $281.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day moving average is $263.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

