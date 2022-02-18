Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $56.09 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,030,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,085,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,599,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,522,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,815 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 366.6% in the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.79 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

