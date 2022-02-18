Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 423.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $106,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 308,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,428,000 after purchasing an additional 58,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth about $9,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

EMR stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

