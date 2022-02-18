UBS Group Boosts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €173.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from €172.00 ($195.45) to €173.00 ($196.59) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

AIQUY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 188,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

