UBS Group Boosts L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Price Target to €173.00

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from €172.00 ($195.45) to €173.00 ($196.59) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.33.
AIQUY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.01. The company had a trading volume of 188,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,895. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.29. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.
About L’Air Liquide
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
